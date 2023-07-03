Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection Floor Price Sinks to 20-Month Low

According to data analytics platform CoinGecko, BAYC’s floor price dropped to a low of 27.4 ETH, or about $53,000 on Sunday evening before rebounding slightly. The last time BAYC’s floor price dropped below 30 ETH was in October 2021, shortly before its floor price skyrocketed to new highs during the NFT boom. According to CoinGecko, BAYC once reached a floor price of 153.7 ETH, or about $430,000, in April 2022.