Azuki Teases Anime Series, New Artwork After Missing the Mark on Elementals Mint

Azuki this week released its latest 20,000-edition NFT collection titled “Elementals,” which promptly sold out in 15 minutes and brought in $38 million. But backlash was swift from several collectors who were unable to mint the NFTs due to technical issues and a condensed minting window. Soon after, Azuki released the artwork for the collection, which holders claimed was virtually indistinguishable from the original collection and fueled rumors of dilution through increased supply. Within hours, the original Azuki collection’s floor price slid 44%.