Azuki Is Rebuilding After Its Elementals Mint Mishap

Elemental L: This week, blue-chip NFT collection Azuki released the latest expansion to its Azuki universe. Called Elementals, the 20,000-edition NFT collection was teased to heavy fanfare and created a frenzy online when details about the mint were announced. Ten thousand NFTs had been airdropped to attendees at a Las Vegas event, while the other 10,000 were going to be sold via a Dutch auction with specific mint mechanics – Azuki holders were scheduled to have a 10-minute presale window, followed by a 10-minute presale window for holders of BEANZ, Azuki’s derivative companion project. The project sold out within 15 minutes, eliminating the need for a public sale. The mint appeared to be a success, and the project mint raked in $38 million. But the backlash from holders was swift, creating a downward spiral that quickly tanked the project’s floor price and contributed to a mass selloff of other Azuki collections: