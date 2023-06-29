ApeCoin DAO Votes In Two New Special Council Seats, Replacing Alexis Ohanian and Yat Siu

ApeCoin is an Ethereum-based native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem launched in March 2022. According to the ApeCoin website, the Ape Foundation was put in place to ensure smooth governance over the ApeCoin DAO and its treasury. The Ape Foundation is overseen by a Special Council, whose purpose is to "administer DAO proposals and serve the vision of the community," though what that specifically entails is not laid out.