University of Nicosia Lets Students Become ‘Masters of the Metaverse’
The Cyprus-based university is building on its roster of blockchain degrees, teaching students how to design and manage virtual worlds with its Master of Science (MSc) in Metaverse degree.
Cyprus-based University of Nicosia (UNIC) is introducing a masters program to teach students design and management in the metaverse.
According to a press release, the Masters of Science (MSc) in Metaverse degree is an interdisciplinary program encompassing various fields contributing to metaverse development including architecture, finance, policy, social science and more.
The program, which runs over the course of a year from September to August and is broken into three semesters, focuses on two areas, metaverse design and metaverse management. Courses in the program will cover topics such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain data skills, marketing and project management.
George Giaglis, professor at the University of Nicosia and Executive Director of UNIC’s Institute for the Future, said in a press release that the program addresses the growing appetite for the metaverse and will teach students important skills to help grow the industry.
“The metaverse represents the future of human interaction and offers tremendous potential across various sectors,” said Giaglis. “We aim to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in this exciting new landscape.”
In order to encourage students to enroll, UNIC is earmarking €300,000 each year to create a scholarship program to support students who need financial assistance.
In 2022, CoinDesk ranked University of Nicosia as one of the top universities for studying blockchain technologies. UNIC offers a masters program in cryptocurrency and teaches nearly 20 courses relating to the field, including an introductory course on NFTs and the metaverse taught by famed NFT collector 6529, who recently was in the news for purchasing “The Goose” NFT for $6.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction.
