The $11M NFT Auction and Snoop Dogg’s Evolving Collection

Why: If you’ve been on crypto Twitter recently, you’ve probably seen Cherniak’s Ringers #879 splattered on your homepage and turned into memes - even Beeple got in on the action. Why though? Well, the NFT has been cemented into the NFT culture as an example of the limitless creative boundaries of NFT artwork. The NFT, created at random using code created by Cherniak, bears an uncanny resemblance to a goose, lending to its nickname and mass appeal. As collector 6529, who purchased the NFT on Thursday for $6.2 million explained: "On-chain long form generative art is an act of faith by the artist and the minter. Once the algorithm is committed to the blockchain, nobody knows what outputs it will produce … The Goose has had a historic journey so far through key moments in NFT history and I suspect its journey has just begun."