Louis Vuitton’s Soulbound Luxury NFTs, Apple’s Expensive Vision

What: In March, crypto marketplace Coinbase released an open edition, commemorative NFT it called “Stand with Crypto” as a symbol of support for the crypto community during times of hardship like the current SEC crackdown. The blue shield, a symbol that many on crypto Twitter have integrated into their usernames, includes a QR code that Coinbase says will be periodically updated, providing the community with more advocacy opportunities over time. The NFT has recently seen new adoption after news of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suit against Coinbase emerged. Shortly after the news broke, Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted the link to mint the NFT. The suit came a day after the SEC sued Binance.