Digital Art Collective Wildxyz Introduces Curatorial Board to Grow Experiential Art Program
The 10 artists, including Deafbeef, Casey Reas and Harm van den Dorpel, will advise the platform’s artist residency program.
Digital art collective Wildxyz is introducing The Wild Curatorial Board, a group of 10 artists who will advise the company’s artist residency program and help develop the future of experiential art.
The artists selected to join The Wild Curatorial Board include Deafbeef, Casey Reas, Holly Herndon & Mathew Dryhurst, Mitchell F. Chan, Nancy Baker Cahill, Harm van den Dorpel, Gabriel Massan, Maria Paula Fernández and Serwah Attafuah.
With experiences across digital, generative and AI-based art, the board will help mentor artists in Wildxyz’s residency program. They will also select outstanding collections to earn Wild Signature status, a distinction marking achievements in creating experiential art.
Douglass Kobs, CEO of Wildxyz, told CoinDesk that the board will help carry forward the company’s mission of becoming a patron of digital and experiential art.
“Everything we do at Wild is geared towards supporting and uplifting forward-thinking creatives and artists as they define the next era of the spatial internet,” said Kobs. “We also want to foster an incredibly safe, collaborative, rich space for collaboration – making Wild a place where you can truly do your best work.”
In March, Wildxyz raised $7 million in seed-funding to build out its residency program focused on experiential art. In May, Wild Curatorial Board artist Harm Van Dorpel teamed up with vehicle manufacturer Mercedes Benz and digital art organization Fingerprints DAO to create an NFT collection inspired by automotive concepts.
