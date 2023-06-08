Digital Art Collective Wildxyz Introduces Curatorial Board to Grow Experiential Art Program

Bitcoin
$26,458.63-1.36%
Ethereum
$1,845.96-1.09%
Binance Coin
$264.95-2.92%
XRP
$0.51946818-1.78%
Cardano
$0.32767600-3.02%
Dogecoin
$0.06812366-0.03%
Solana
$18.84-5.03%
Polygon
$0.78029985-1.56%
Tron
$0.07755881+0.16%
Litecoin
$88.08-2.48%
Polkadot
$5.02-2.18%
Binance USD
$0.99880277-0.11%
Avalanche
$13.95-3.29%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000797-0.54%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,462.30-1.43%
Uniswap
$4.63-1.24%
Chainlink
$5.99-1.15%
Cosmos
$9.60-3.31%
Monero
$144.34-1.06%
Ethereum Classic
$16.99-1.31%
Stellar
$0.08723700-1.40%
Bitcoin Cash
$112.05-0.24%
Lido DAO
$2.19-8.37%
Internet Computer
$4.18-3.27%
Filecoin
$4.14-3.84%
Quant
$111.33-4.10%
Aptos
$7.77-3.03%
Crypto.com
$0.05922831-0.16%
Hedera
$0.04840078-2.07%
Arbitrum
$1.13-2.41%
VeChain
$0.01782888-3.36%
NEAR Protocol
$1.42-3.75%
ApeCoin
$2.91-1.99%
The Graph
$0.11448762-1.24%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99840912-0.10%
EOS
$0.88750000+1.07%
The Sandbox
$0.48849252-4.04%
Algorand
$0.12478426-5.78%
Stacks
$0.65176159+2.86%
Optimism
$1.39-2.02%
Elrond
$34.99-3.06%
Aave
$59.76-2.06%
Fantom
$0.29496593-1.72%
Tezos
$0.84000000-3.59%
Theta
$0.76435642-1.29%
Decentraland
$0.41888332-5.13%
Immutable X
$0.72456024-0.30%
Axie Infinity
$6.25-4.57%
Synthetix
$2.14-4.11%
Flow
$0.62882304-3.86%
NEO
$9.03-2.58%
Gala
$0.02614781-2.07%
Curve DAO Token
$0.75950299-2.42%
Luna Classic
$0.00010199+5.22%
Bitcoin SV
$30.32-0.54%
Maker
$631.22+0.18%
Kava.io
$0.99697450-9.40%
Injective Protocol
$6.97-3.12%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053+0.02%
IOTA
$0.18089964-1.75%
PAX Gold
$1,924.75-0.39%
Chiliz
$0.08779686-3.87%
Mina
$0.49348312-2.27%
eCash
$0.00002260-2.70%
Dash
$38.74-1.27%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91545969-2.31%
Woo Network
$0.22351803+1.28%
Nexo
$0.64507093-1.02%
Zilliqa
$0.02153786+0.12%
Mask Network
$4.09-1.06%
dYdX
$2.02-0.02%
THORChain
$1.08-2.33%
PancakeSwap
$1.58+0.08%
Loopring
$0.24541572-3.69%
Flare
$0.01841374-7.85%
Enjin
$0.30207147-3.15%
Convex Finance
$3.87-1.71%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19679000-4.53%
Illuvium
$50.52-1.85%
FLOKI
$0.00002714-1.93%
NEM
$0.02888108-1.45%
Holo
$0.00144388-2.13%
Oasis Network
$0.05064812-3.51%
Qtum
$2.37-3.17%
Zcash
$29.13-0.52%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.95%
Fetch.ai
$0.22886461-3.17%
Celo
$0.47046642-1.79%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.11-2.43%
Kusama
$25.80-4.40%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.78546095+1.35%
Ravencoin
$0.01869422-1.39%
Compound
$32.36-1.55%
SXP
$0.39015030-2.88%
Audius
$0.20443312-2.98%
ICON
$0.21706653-2.89%
BLUR
$0.42306279-6.19%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.80-2.22%
Decred
$13.62+0.46%
IoTeX
$0.02156306-2.49%
Helium
$1.41+0.08%
Stepn
$0.23056144-3.03%
Yearn Finance
$6,053.37-1.13%
JasmyCoin
$0.00415100-3.60%
Ankr
$0.02350671-1.17%
EthereumPoW
$1.76+1.90%
0x
$0.20160955-2.07%
Moonbeam
$0.26327434-1.12%
Braintrust
$0.67457887-3.05%
Wax
$0.04774517-3.22%
Harmony
$0.01281279-2.45%
Waves
$1.58-3.04%
Band Protocol
$1.23-3.10%
Siacoin
$0.00295833-2.05%
Sushiswap
$0.75055985+0.64%
SafePal
$0.38057476-0.15%
Joe
$0.41175607-4.02%
Skale
$0.02964200-4.50%
Aragon
$3.33-2.46%
Livepeer
$4.71-12.22%
TerraUSD
$0.01313967+0.52%
Gains Network
$4.20-3.12%
Stargate Finance
$0.62331242+0.38%
Synapse
$0.66703451-8.74%
UMA Protocol
$1.76+0.51%
Amp
$0.00222647-5.46%
DigiByte
$0.00727411-3.29%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16412085-2.91%
Lisk
$0.80502716-6.36%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02356122-0.28%
Cartesi
$0.15370887-2.61%
Polymath Network
$0.12310000-2.07%
Nervos Network
$0.00319652-2.58%
iExec RLC
$1.45+5.60%
NuCypher
$0.08058396-0.01%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-5.25%
Kyber Network
$0.56014766-2.57%
SPACE ID
$0.34710202-2.55%
Nano
$0.71614134+0.07%
OMG Network
$0.66372802-2.98%
MetisDAO
$20.44-3.60%
Syscoin
$0.11834212-3.23%
Numeraire
$13.29-2.01%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00192427-4.05%
Ren
$0.08044109-8.32%
Celsius
$0.18996095-1.05%
Chromia
$0.14065486-3.22%
Steem
$0.17512855-3.87%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16-4.25%
Dent
$0.00077374-2.85%
NKN
$0.10900926-3.49%
Secret
$0.33140090-6.30%
MOBOX
$0.35417296-2.18%
WINkLink
$0.00007047-0.56%
COTI
$0.05395983-6.73%
Bifrost
$0.05045192+3.79%
Civic
$0.07860944-5.17%
Request
$0.08178866+0.06%
Bancor
$0.39159283-1.58%
Spell Token
$0.00050831-1.01%
Keep Network
$0.10739340-3.67%
Sun Token
$0.00576892-0.98%
CEEK VR
$0.06430699-2.36%
Index Chain
$0.06617811-3.24%
Augur
$5.98-3.27%
SuperRare
$0.07549716-5.80%
WazirX
$0.10128435-1.79%
Storj
$0.32025297+15.67%
XYO Network
$0.00352461-6.02%
Stormx
$0.00389029-5.27%
LooksRare
$0.07749098-1.54%
Reef
$0.00183045-5.92%
Raydium
$0.19576960-3.52%
RACA
$0.00012247-2.94%
Moonriver
$5.73-3.02%
Saitama
$0.00087154-0.90%
Adventure Gold
$0.46793409+5.33%
Voyager Token
$0.12208530-1.51%
GAS
$2.53-4.28%
Orchid
$0.05782832-3.47%
Polkastarter
$0.31270876-1.66%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16342917-2.67%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16671006-1.55%
Verge
$0.00173165-3.11%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000004.91%
Serum
$0.06945629+1.99%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16857737-4.06%
Enzyme
$16.93-2.22%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56-0.74%
Blue Zelle
$0.05934082+0.25%
Quickswap
$48.07-2.52%
CLV
$0.03795172-3.58%
Star Atlas
$0.00171657+2.12%
district0x
$0.02469874-15.08%
Stafi
$0.31695173-4.65%
Harvest Finance
$23.98-4.65%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00378198+7.69%
Rarible
$1.04-3.69%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01403663-6.09%
Tokemak
$0.71142363-4.24%
Quantstamp
$0.01195069+0.87%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02861150-4.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.05+14.15%
Pepe
$0.00000112-0.99%
Tether
$0.99920565-0.12%
USD Coin
$0.99922208-0.09%
Dai
$0.99883994-0.12%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Digital Art Collective Wildxyz Introduces Curatorial Board to Grow Experiential Art Program

The 10 artists, including Deafbeef, Casey Reas and Harm van den Dorpel, will advise the platform’s artist residency program.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconJun 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 8, 2023 at 12:36 p.m. UTC
Wildxyz curatorial board

(Wild.xyz)

Digital art collective Wildxyz is introducing The Wild Curatorial Board, a group of 10 artists who will advise the company’s artist residency program and help develop the future of experiential art.

The artists selected to join The Wild Curatorial Board include Deafbeef, Casey Reas, Holly Herndon & Mathew Dryhurst, Mitchell F. Chan, Nancy Baker Cahill, Harm van den Dorpel, Gabriel Massan, Maria Paula Fernández and Serwah Attafuah.

With experiences across digital, generative and AI-based art, the board will help mentor artists in Wildxyz’s residency program. They will also select outstanding collections to earn Wild Signature status, a distinction marking achievements in creating experiential art.

Douglass Kobs, CEO of Wildxyz, told CoinDesk that the board will help carry forward the company’s mission of becoming a patron of digital and experiential art.

“Everything we do at Wild is geared towards supporting and uplifting forward-thinking creatives and artists as they define the next era of the spatial internet,” said Kobs. “We also want to foster an incredibly safe, collaborative, rich space for collaboration – making Wild a place where you can truly do your best work.”

In March, Wildxyz raised $7 million in seed-funding to build out its residency program focused on experiential art. In May, Wild Curatorial Board artist Harm Van Dorpel teamed up with vehicle manufacturer Mercedes Benz and digital art organization Fingerprints DAO to create an NFT collection inspired by automotive concepts.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @camgthompson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Web3digital artNFTArt