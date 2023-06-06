Louis Vuitton To Release $42,000 Physical-Backed NFTs

The new collection of “a few hundred” digital trunks will open for registration on June 8 to consumers based in the U.S., Canada, France, the U.K., Germany, Japan and Australia. Select customers can then purchase the NFTs on June 16 for €39,000, or about $42,000. As part of the token’s utility roadmap, holders will receive a physical replica of their digital Treasure Trunk, which will also unlock access to upcoming Louis Vuitton products and immersive events. According to a press release, the brand plans to release limited products and experiences “at regular intervals” throughout the year.