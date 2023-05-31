Bitcoin
NFT Artist Fewocious Reveals Upcoming Collection “Fewos”

The collection consists of 20,000 Fewos, which are characters in Fewocious’ Web3 universe Fewoworld, and will be available to mint in late August.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconMay 31, 2023 at 7:39 p.m. UTC
Fewos logo (Fewocious/fewoworld.io/)

Fewos logo (Fewocious/fewoworld.io/)

Non-fungible token (NFT) artist Fewocious said Wednesday he’s gearing up to release his upcoming digital art collection “Fewos.”

The 20-year old artist posted a Tweet introducing the collection, stating the 20,000 unit series of profile-picture (PFP) NFTs will be available to mint in August.

According to its website, Fewos are characters in Fewoworld, Fewocious’ Web3 universe of digital art. The three species of Fewo NFTs – Frankenstein, Misunderstood, and Humanoid – have their own unique artistic traits. There are no details on the price of the NFTs at this time.

“From squiggly eyes, to linework bones, and everything in between, these creatures were born from the mind of FEWOCiOUS, with every trait hand drawn and then converted into beautiful 3D art,” the website explains.

While the mint will open for public sale later in the summer, there will be a presale for holders of Fewocious’ previous Paint Drop collection, as well as holders of other Fewocious digital art tokens.

The site specifies that each Fewo comes with a ERC-6551, meaning the token can transform into a wallet. The wallet will be used to claim a mint pass for FewoFashion, a collection of digital wearables and accessories.

Fewocious, who’s real name is Victor Langlois, has risen to the ranks as one of the most successful NFT artists to date. In April 2022, Fewocious released the Paint Drop collection, in which he amassed $20 million in sales over the course of 24 hours. The following October, he collaborated with the David Bowie estate to release an animated NFT paired with a seven-foot tall physical sculpture that sold for $127,000.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

