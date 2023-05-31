NFT Artist Fewocious Reveals Upcoming Collection “Fewos”
The collection consists of 20,000 Fewos, which are characters in Fewocious’ Web3 universe Fewoworld, and will be available to mint in late August.
The 20-year old artist posted a Tweet introducing the collection, stating the 20,000 unit series of profile-picture (PFP) NFTs will be available to mint in August.
According to its website, Fewos are characters in Fewoworld, Fewocious’ Web3 universe of digital art. The three species of Fewo NFTs – Frankenstein, Misunderstood, and Humanoid – have their own unique artistic traits. There are no details on the price of the NFTs at this time.
“From squiggly eyes, to linework bones, and everything in between, these creatures were born from the mind of FEWOCiOUS, with every trait hand drawn and then converted into beautiful 3D art,” the website explains.
While the mint will open for public sale later in the summer, there will be a presale for holders of Fewocious’ previous Paint Drop collection, as well as holders of other Fewocious digital art tokens.
The site specifies that each Fewo comes with a ERC-6551, meaning the token can transform into a wallet. The wallet will be used to claim a mint pass for FewoFashion, a collection of digital wearables and accessories.
Fewocious, who’s real name is Victor Langlois, has risen to the ranks as one of the most successful NFT artists to date. In April 2022, Fewocious released the Paint Drop collection, in which he amassed $20 million in sales over the course of 24 hours. The following October, he collaborated with the David Bowie estate to release an animated NFT paired with a seven-foot tall physical sculpture that sold for $127,000.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.