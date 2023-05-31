NFT Artist Fewocious Reveals Upcoming Collection “Fewos”

Fewocious, who’s real name is Victor Langlois, has risen to the ranks as one of the most successful NFT artists to date. In April 2022, Fewocious released the Paint Drop collection, in which he amassed $20 million in sales over the course of 24 hours. The following October, he collaborated with the David Bowie estate to release an animated NFT paired with a seven-foot tall physical sculpture that sold for $127,000.