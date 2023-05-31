Find Satoshi Labs Rolls Out AI Tool That Turns Selfies Into NFTs
The parent company behind Web3 game STEPN is releasing GNT V3, which will allow users to turn their selfies into digital artworks on the Solana blockchain.
Called GNT V3, the tool aims to place creativity within the technological intersections of AI and Web3. Working in collaboration with MOOAR, FSL’s recently-released NFT marketplace, GNT V3 takes a user’s selfie as input to create AI-generated images that are minted on the Solana blockchain.
Yawn Rong, co-founder of FSL, said in a press release that GNT V3 has the capability to redefine digital identity in Web3.
“This is the advent of a new era of Web3 technology, where individuality merges with blockchain technology to redefine personal expression,” said Rong. “With GNT, we're pushing the boundaries of digital self-expression and enabling users to become creators of their own unique digital masterpieces, ready to be showcased and monetized in the vibrant Web3 ecosystem.”
Last month, FSL released GNT V1, which allowed artists to mint individual NFTs on the MOOAR marketplace. Later in April, it rolled out GNT V2, which improved its AI model.
“The world is discovering the pros and cons of AI technology, but we have been working for months to do something novel with the tech,” said Jerry Huang, FSL co-founder, in a press release.
In November, FSL released MOOAR, providing STEPN users with a native marketplace to trade their NFT sneakers that are necessary for gameplay.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.