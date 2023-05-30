Web3 Payments Firm Transak Raises $20M

A Web3 platform can embed Transak’s payment and onboarding infrastructure to make it easier for users to buy and sell crypto assets in a way that could feel more natural for Web2 users, said the company. Transak handles the Know York Customer (KYC) requirements, risk monitoring and compliance, payment methods and customer support. The product suite includes the on- and off-ramps needed to bring fiat in and out of crypto, a fiat-to-smart contract solution called Transak One and a fiat-to-non-fungible token (NFT) checkout.