Ex-Sushi CTO Led NFT Lending Platform Astaria Rolls Out to Public

“There's sort of this bid and ask process that happens offline in Discord, where users are negotiating different rates for loans – it's really cumbersome, you have to have capital and knowledge to lend out and as a borrower, and you don't really know what you're getting,” said Bram. “We're extremely borrower friendly, we don't force-liquidate anyone, you get fixed terms and you only get liquidated to pay – you don't pay your debt at maturity.”