Bitcoin-Based ‘Space Pepes’ Led Weekly Trading Volumes Among NFT Collections
Bitcoin-based NFT collections have triumphed over Solana and Polygon-based offerings in recent weeks.
Pixelated pictures of ‘Pepe the Frog’ comics riding spaceships were the latest allure for digital art collectors in the Web3 world.
The so-called Bitcoin-based “Space Pepes” collection became the most traded non-fungible tokens (NFTs) over a seven-day period, data from Cryptoslam shows, with over $7.3 million worth of the collection traded.
Each of these Space Pepes sells for just under $100, and data shows the bulk of trading volumes came on May 19. Volumes have since gradually fallen.
These weekly figures were higher than the popular Ethereum-based collection Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) and highlight a growing trend of Bitcoin-based artwork gaining popularity over its peers on other networks, such as Solana and Polygon, which were more prominently known among collectors.
BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), another collection from the same creators, logged a cumulative volume of $9 million. ImmutableX-based Gods Unchained clocked $4 million in volumes, while the controversial Milady collection saw $3 million worth traded.
As such, in the past thirty days, Bitcoin NFTs have grossed about $167 million in trading volumes, which is several figures shy of Ethereum’s near-$397 million. However, NFT sales on Bitcoin are nearly three times larger than on the Solana network, according to Cryptoslam, trailing behind at about $57 million.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.