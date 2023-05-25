Binance Launching NFT Loan Feature

Bitcoin
$26,378.83-1.13%
Ethereum
$1,800.87-0.80%
Binance Coin
$305.79-0.83%
XRP
$0.45066998-0.91%
Cardano
$0.35895300-1.47%
Dogecoin
$0.07066444-0.56%
Polygon
$0.88680415+2.29%
Solana
$19.45+0.99%
Tron
$0.07766890+0.24%
Polkadot
$5.28-0.01%
Litecoin
$84.92-1.87%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.04%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000844-2.15%
Avalanche
$14.20-0.78%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,369.45-1.46%
Uniswap
$4.96+0.30%
Chainlink
$6.32+0.15%
Cosmos
$10.48+1.09%
Monero
$150.53+0.03%
Ethereum Classic
$17.77-1.11%
Stellar
$0.08675200-0.60%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.66-1.00%
Internet Computer
$4.86-0.27%
Filecoin
$4.43-0.17%
Lido DAO
$2.06+3.86%
Hedera
$0.05085767-0.07%
Aptos
$7.99-1.85%
Crypto.com
$0.05978852-0.81%
Quant
$100.13-2.03%
NEAR Protocol
$1.57-0.60%
Arbitrum
$1.11-0.80%
VeChain
$0.01935024+0.68%
ApeCoin
$3.25-6.33%
Algorand
$0.15101031-4.27%
The Graph
$0.11630094+0.85%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98971472-0.60%
The Sandbox
$0.51150259+4.36%
EOS
$0.83882300-0.45%
Fantom
$0.33119753-1.33%
Aave
$63.69-0.64%
Elrond
$36.01-0.36%
Decentraland
$0.46417510+0.88%
Theta
$0.84557038-0.37%
Stacks
$0.58537991-3.32%
Tezos
$0.86600000-0.46%
Axie Infinity
$6.85+2.76%
Flow
$0.73920189-0.23%
Synthetix
$2.32-7.20%
Gala
$0.03022383+2.80%
Immutable X
$0.72125142-1.67%
NEO
$9.94-2.87%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82959326-1.05%
Bitcoin SV
$31.91-1.44%
Kava.io
$1.13-6.47%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060+0.26%
Maker
$624.52+0.69%
Optimism
$1.61+0.80%
Chiliz
$0.10016846-1.89%
IOTA
$0.19135600+0.69%
PAX Gold
$1,967.84-0.95%
Mina
$0.56303651+1.64%
Injective Protocol
$6.37-2.67%
Luna Classic
$0.00008465-1.80%
eCash
$0.00002465-1.55%
Dash
$40.99-1.05%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07-0.27%
Flare
$0.02617815-5.56%
Zilliqa
$0.02277668-0.67%
Nexo
$0.66222404-1.80%
Loopring
$0.28520122-0.35%
Woo Network
$0.20960649-0.10%
Convex Finance
$4.42-1.53%
THORChain
$1.11-0.39%
Enjin
$0.32948999+0.32%
dYdX
$2.02-0.39%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21842000+0.93%
Mask Network
$3.95-0.78%
PancakeSwap
$1.56-7.45%
FLOKI
$0.00003129+0.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.77%
Holo
$0.00160167+0.11%
NEM
$0.03110757-1.55%
Qtum
$2.61-3.66%
Zcash
$31.42+0.13%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.94-0.59%
Oasis Network
$0.05090310-0.32%
Audius
$0.23923492+0.39%
Ravencoin
$0.02085082-1.66%
Fetch.ai
$0.23754758+3.19%
Celo
$0.49735101-1.92%
Illuvium
$47.16+1.07%
Decred
$16.35-3.10%
Compound
$34.51+0.21%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.84537591-4.21%
BLUR
$0.48288534-3.62%
Stepn
$0.26610833-3.69%
ICON
$0.23911486-0.83%
Kusama
$25.25+1.07%
JasmyCoin
$0.00461607-1.50%
EthereumPoW
$2.03+0.09%
SXP
$0.38667431-3.86%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.38-1.49%
Helium
$1.49+2.50%
Yearn Finance
$6,333.58-3.52%
IoTeX
$0.02185373-2.99%
Ankr
$0.02485696-0.38%
Braintrust
$0.77152794-0.66%
Harmony
$0.01524709-1.79%
0x
$0.21690642-2.21%
Waves
$1.80-11.46%
Band Protocol
$1.42-0.52%
Wax
$0.05371004-1.25%
Moonbeam
$0.27029561-2.17%
Sushiswap
$0.85359839-1.64%
Siacoin
$0.00313912-2.20%
Polymath Network
$0.17200000-4.18%
SafePal
$0.40957871+0.66%
Aragon
$3.63+2.35%
Skale
$0.03219944-1.32%
Amp
$0.00256461-3.54%
Gains Network
$4.73+0.83%
Livepeer
$5.08-0.02%
UMA Protocol
$1.99+0.26%
TerraUSD
$0.01402009-1.61%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02657307+0.36%
SPACE ID
$0.45488866-0.28%
DigiByte
$0.00777609+1.35%
Cartesi
$0.17077233-0.67%
Stargate Finance
$0.61536235+0.31%
Joe
$0.35017547-1.07%
Synapse
$0.60779236-4.32%
Lisk
$0.79494873-2.75%
Nervos Network
$0.00343934+6.15%
iExec RLC
$1.55-2.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-0.74%
OMG Network
$0.74809366-2.97%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14833215+5.00%
Kyber Network
$0.59814505-1.83%
Nano
$0.71272092+1.82%
Secret
$0.44246388-5.51%
Celsius
$0.21797100-0.36%
MetisDAO
$21.15+0.77%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00214354-0.33%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72+2.03%
Syscoin
$0.12377667+2.89%
Numeraire
$13.94+0.75%
Dent
$0.00084358+0.08%
NKN
$0.12335029+15.75%
COTI
$0.06647001-0.68%
Steem
$0.18307276-3.00%
Chromia
$0.13814878-0.56%
MOBOX
$0.39682629-0.94%
Ren
$0.07257301-2.26%
WINkLink
$0.00007420-0.01%
NuCypher
$0.05298441-0.05%
Civic
$0.08520751-0.54%
Bifrost
$0.05301286-0.39%
Keep Network
$0.12174829-3.16%
Spell Token
$0.00057283-0.04%
Request
$0.08464599+0.81%
Bancor
$0.40516315+0.76%
CEEK VR
$0.06963865-2.12%
SuperRare
$0.09264266+0.70%
Index Chain
$0.07693573-1.54%
Sun Token
$0.00598634+0.16%
WazirX
$0.12155437+0.70%
Augur
$6.48-1.17%
XYO Network
$0.00407281-1.54%
RACA
$0.00014731-2.98%
Reef
$0.00215795-1.64%
Stormx
$0.00425354-2.02%
LooksRare
$0.08421014-4.60%
Moonriver
$6.36+0.71%
Storj
$0.29392020-2.01%
Voyager Token
$0.13976426-3.27%
Raydium
$0.19469534-1.50%
Saitama
$0.00089944+2.08%
Orchid
$0.06538496-2.92%
GAS
$2.73-2.03%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000013.43%
Polkastarter
$0.34364647-0.60%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18422133+5.93%
Verge
$0.00202530+0.22%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19872130-1.82%
Adventure Gold
$0.38317936+4.84%
CLV
$0.04751988-4.80%
Serum
$0.07269014-4.02%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14690646+0.97%
Enzyme
$18.28+0.01%
Quickswap
$57.36+0.41%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-3.28%
Blue Zelle
$0.06242414-0.58%
district0x
$0.03243885+5.49%
Star Atlas
$0.00198824-2.99%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00564539+92.04%
Stafi
$0.35844618+5.18%
Harvest Finance
$26.81-2.47%
Rarible
$1.23-2.75%
Tokemak
$0.76804490+2.22%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01481028-3.40%
Quantstamp
$0.01292482-2.48%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03353919-5.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.01-0.33%
Pepe
$0.00000143-2.64%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.06%
Dai
$1.00+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Binance Launching NFT Loan Feature

The tool, launching on Friday, will initially support Ethereum loans and NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Azuki and Doodles collections.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconMay 25, 2023 at 1:34 p.m. UTC
Binance logo

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Binance marketplace is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) loan feature where digital asset holders can secure ETH loans by using their NFTs as collateral.

The new service, called Binance NFT Loan, "will allow people to use blue-chip NFTs to borrow crypto, starting with ETH, introducing the benefits of DeFi to the Binance NFT community," Binance said in a press release. According to the platform, the tool offers competitive interest rates, instant liquidity, zero gas fees and liquidity protection.

The tool, launching on Friday, will initially support Ethereum loans only and NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Azuki and Doodles collections. The platform plans to roll out new options in the future.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Follow @rosieperper on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BinanceNFTsWeb3NFT lending