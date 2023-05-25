Binance Launching NFT Loan Feature
The tool, launching on Friday, will initially support Ethereum loans and NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Azuki and Doodles collections.
The new service, called Binance NFT Loan, "will allow people to use blue-chip NFTs to borrow crypto, starting with ETH, introducing the benefits of DeFi to the Binance NFT community," Binance said in a press release. According to the platform, the tool offers competitive interest rates, instant liquidity, zero gas fees and liquidity protection.
The platform plans to roll out new options in the future.
