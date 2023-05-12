Paradigm-Backed NFT Ownership Platform Tessera is Shutting Down

As the NFT market continues to struggle through an extended crypto winter, marketplaces have embraced ways to allow users to invest in digital collectibles with smaller upfront costs. Earlier this month, popular NFT marketplace Blur launched a peer-to-peer lending network called Blend, which allows traders to put up a percentage of the NFT's price upfront and finance the remaining balance. NFTX, another fractionalizing platform, allows traders to pool NFTs of equal value into index funds and mint fungible ERC-20 tokens tied to underlying NFTs (ERC-721 tokens), creating increased liquidity.