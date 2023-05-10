Elon Musk Tweets a Milady NFT, Floor Price Soars on OpenSea

Miladys are a profile-pic (PFP) NFT consisting of 9,823 NFTS featuring wide-eyed childlike faces. Despite the innocent imagery, the collection has faced controversy over conspiracy theories and slurs shared by the creator behind Remilia and the project, known as Charlotte Fang, Charlie Fang, or Charlemagne. Remilia’s CEO admitted that he was behind an offensive twitter account and other posts and left the project.