Elon Musk Tweets a Milady NFT, Floor Price Soars on OpenSea

The Twitter CEO shared a gif of the counterculture NFT declaring, “There is no meme, I love you,” shooting the collection to the top trending spot on the marketplace.

By Toby Bochan
AccessTimeIconMay 10, 2023 at 4:35 p.m. UTC
Updated May 10, 2023 at 5:09 p.m. UTC
Milady 8835 last sold for 0.35 ETH (about $1,000) on OpenSea. (Art by Remilia, modified by CoinDesk.)

Milady 8835 last sold for 0.35 ETH (about $1,000) on OpenSea. (Remilia, modified by CoinDesk)

Toby Leah Bochan is the Managing Editor of Web3 and Learn at CoinDesk. Toby holds BTC.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday delighted fans of the counterculture non-fungible token (NFT) collection Miladys, when he shared a meme containing the instantly recognizable image of one of the avatar NFTs overlaid with the words, “There is no meme, I love you."

The collection instantly shot to the top trending spot on NFT marketplace OpenSea, with the floor price briefly hitting an all-time high of 7.3 ETH (approximately $13,700), then dipping back down to 5.6 ETH at press time. The collection has seen a 59% increase in floor price over the past seven days.

See Also: Miladys NFT Community Is the Counterculture to Cancel Culture

Miladys are a profile-pic (PFP) NFT consisting of 9,823 NFTS featuring wide-eyed childlike faces. Despite the innocent imagery, the collection has faced controversy over conspiracy theories and slurs shared by the creator behind Remilia and the project, known as Charlotte Fang, Charlie Fang, or Charlemagne. Remilia’s CEO admitted that he was behind an offensive twitter account and other posts and left the project.

Read More: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About ‘Miladys’ but Were Afraid to Ask

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Toby Bochan

Toby Leah Bochan is the Managing Editor of Web3 and Learn at CoinDesk. Toby holds BTC.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Toby Bochan

Toby Leah Bochan is the Managing Editor of Web3 and Learn at CoinDesk. Toby holds BTC.

Read more about
NFTsElon MuskMiladysTwitterOpenSea