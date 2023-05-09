Binance’s NFT Marketplace Adds Support for Bitcoin NFTs

Additionally, in order to help onboard users to Bitcoin NFTs, Binance will allow traders to purchase Bitcoin-based NFTs with their Binance accounts, simplifying the process for users. Instead of having to set up a taproot-compatible Bitcoin wallet to purchase Ordinals, as collectors wanting to mint NFT giant Yuga Labs’ TwelveFold Ordinals needed to do, Binance aims to make the process simple and secure for new buyers to enter the growing market.