NFT Lending Platform Blend Sparks Concerns Over Ecosystem Liquidity

It’s possible that Blend has contributed to a short-term rise in the floor prices of some blue chip NFT collections, according to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea. Since May 1, the date that Blend launched, the floor price of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club collection has increased from 47 ETH, or about $93,500, to about 50 ETH, or $99,400. As for its Mutant Ape Yacht Club, the floor price increased from about 10.5 ETH, or $20,900, to 11 ETH or $21,900.