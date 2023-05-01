'Shark Tank' but Make It Crypto: CoinMarketCap Launching New Competition TV Show
"Killer Whale" will allow entrepreneurs to pitch ideas for new Web3 products and projects to a panel of judges.
Crypto price tracking site CoinMarketCap is diving into the world of reality TV, releasing a competition show called "Killer Whales" that draws inspiration from the popular TV series "Shark Tank."
In partnership with Web3 entertainment company Hello Labs, the new program will allow entrepreneurs to pitch their projects to the "Killer Whale" judges made up of entrepreneurs, influencers and founders of Web3 companies. Hello Labs was founded by Paul Caslin, producer of the MTV VMA Awards.
“Killer Whales is a fun and exciting opportunity to bring the entrepreneurial energy of the Web3 space to homes all over the world," said Jonathan Isaac, chief marketing officer at CoinMarketCap, in a press release.
Beginning on May 2, interested parties can submit their applications to Hello.one and CoinMarketCap, and those chosen will go through several rounds of interviews in Hollywood, California. Filming for the show begins in June, and the show is slated for release across major streaming services and Hello Labs' on-demand Hello TV service.
"Our aim is to open the door to the next billion users into Web3 by entertaining and educating them on all things crypto," said Hello Labs’ CEO Sander Gortjes in a statement.
A number of Web3-adjacent television shows have sprung up in recent months, highlighting the diverse use cases for blockchain technology and a growing interest in crypto among consumers of mass media. "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon is launching a show on Fox called "Krapopolis" sometime in 2023. The show launched its inaugural 10,420 Krap Chicken non-fungible token (NFT) collection in August, which allows holders to vote on show elements, access exclusive content and earn rewards.
Other existing NFT collections are exploring the use of their intellectual property (IP) across multimedia. Web3 community NounsDAO has approved proposals for a feature-length movie and TV show, while colorful NFT collection Doodles recently acquired Emmy-nominated animation studio Golden Wolf and has touted plans for expanding the Doodles franchise through narrative storytelling.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.