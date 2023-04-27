NFT Collective Proof Is Building a 3D World for Its Moonbirds Community
The Moonbirds Monaverse on 3D world-building platform Mona will let NFT holders participate in virtual community experiences.
Non-fungible token (NFT) collective Proof is working with 3D world-building platform Mona to unveil “Moonbirds Monaverse,” a new social and virtual world for the Moonbirds community, they announced on stage at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2023 conference in Austin, Texas.
Mona will provide technical support to help Proof expand the virtual world space. The collaboration is aimed at creating community experiences such as live town halls, viewing parties and art reveals, the companies said. An early preview of the virtual experience was shown live on the “100 PROOF podcast” on Thursday.
“We will continue to provide unique experiences aimed at combining immersive art and technology to our holders,” Kevin Rose, co-founder and CEO of Proof, said in a statement. “The world Mona has created unlocks a new way for Moonbirds holders to hang out and enjoy digital art together.”
Earlier this month, Proof launched a new Moonbirds collection with a roster of 22 artists including Beeple, Summer Wagner and Terrell Jones. In January, Proof signed with United Talent Agency to continue to grow its brand beyond its Web3-native community.
