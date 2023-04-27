Leaders in Decentralized Identity Slam Soulbound Tokens

Bitcoin
$29,448.50+2.87%
Ethereum
$1,907.15+1.58%
Binance Coin
$328.93-0.75%
XRP
$0.46416813+0.30%
Cardano
$0.41000000+1.41%
Dogecoin
$0.08000891+1.32%
Polygon
$1.01+2.09%
Solana
$22.37+4.46%
Polkadot
$5.95+1.32%
Litecoin
$89.63+0.81%
Binance USD
$0.99972456-0.04%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001025+0.51%
Tron
$0.06570517+0.66%
Avalanche
$17.65+2.39%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,580.74+3.68%
Uniswap
$5.56+3.50%
Chainlink
$7.15+1.53%
Cosmos
$11.48+4.20%
Monero
$153.69-1.50%
Ethereum Classic
$19.77+1.90%
Stellar
$0.09406400+0.29%
Internet Computer
$5.73+7.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$116.95-0.88%
Filecoin
$5.38+2.12%
Crypto.com
$0.07737760+9.07%
Aptos
$10.13+0.54%
Hedera
$0.06101649+0.49%
Lido DAO
$2.13+2.80%
Arbitrum
$1.41+1.10%
NEAR Protocol
$1.91+0.82%
Quant
$112.81+0.57%
VeChain
$0.02248866+1.51%
ApeCoin
$4.07+3.14%
Algorand
$0.18330823+1.28%
The Graph
$0.14030337+0.45%
Fantom
$0.42662659+1.51%
EOS
$1.03+0.01%
Elrond
$43.41+2.49%
The Sandbox
$0.58469523+1.24%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99552995-0.36%
Aave
$71.15+2.25%
Stacks
$0.74350996+0.34%
Immutable X
$1.06+10.04%
Decentraland
$0.55379525+1.74%
Theta
$1.01+0.43%
Tezos
$1.03+2.42%
Flow
$0.89797783+1.37%
Axie Infinity
$7.92+1.17%
Synthetix
$2.44+0.83%
NEO
$10.81+0.38%
Curve DAO Token
$0.94122350+2.03%
Injective Protocol
$8.89+4.23%
Chiliz
$0.12825293+0.31%
Optimism
$2.17-0.20%
Bitcoin SV
$33.72+0.31%
Luna Classic
$0.00010893+0.92%
Maker
$700.14+1.54%
Mina
$0.68588647+2.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000064-0.42%
eCash
$0.00002955+0.98%
Dash
$50.42+1.01%
IOTA
$0.20076839+1.24%
PAX Gold
$1,986.15-0.14%
FTX Token
$1.56-1.00%
PancakeSwap
$2.62+0.06%
Woo Network
$0.29407734+7.33%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.17+0.75%
Zilliqa
$0.02906604+0.12%
Loopring
$0.35286086+0.93%
dYdX
$2.63+3.19%
THORChain
$1.37+1.26%
Convex Finance
$5.34+0.94%
Kava.io
$0.81552123+4.38%
Enjin
$0.39855814+1.60%
Nexo
$0.70577043-0.37%
Basic Attention Token
$0.25525000+2.54%
Fetch.ai
$0.34093206+1.89%
FLOKI
$0.00003635-1.84%
Mask Network
$4.76+0.90%
Zcash
$38.24+4.98%
NEM
$0.03680536+0.30%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.26+1.37%
SXP
$0.58154406-1.35%
EthereumPoW
$2.98+0.22%
Oasis Network
$0.06293398+3.21%
BLUR
$0.69509684+10.48%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.15+1.72%
JasmyCoin
$0.00650946+2.31%
Audius
$0.30497896+0.92%
Qtum
$2.90+0.72%
Celo
$0.61110724+2.00%
ICON
$0.31355048+13.01%
Gala
$0.03913849+1.50%
Ravencoin
$0.02416536+1.27%
Decred
$18.99+1.61%
Compound
$40.68+1.93%
Kusama
$30.91+1.06%
Yearn Finance
$8,242.55-0.15%
Illuvium
$52.98+1.10%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.79+3.18%
Helium
$1.80-1.82%
Ankr
$0.03152483+0.25%
IoTeX
$0.02610952+5.48%
Stepn
$0.32796624+0.75%
0x
$0.26757753+3.43%
Moonbeam
$0.35367044+0.30%
Band Protocol
$1.74+0.19%
Braintrust
$0.83339093-1.11%
Sushiswap
$1.05+1.83%
Siacoin
$0.00393060-0.78%
Amp
$0.00359879+1.73%
TerraUSD
$0.02000627+1.72%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Waves
$1.95+1.28%
Wax
$0.06803531-0.56%
Polymath Network
$0.20100000+29.54%
Skale
$0.03997863+0.51%
Cartesi
$0.24112096+0.34%
Joe
$0.50778099+1.13%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03335646+2.05%
SafePal
$0.44286418+0.29%
Livepeer
$5.71+1.47%
DigiByte
$0.00943376+1.57%
OMG Network
$1.07+0.32%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027-1.02%
Stargate Finance
$0.82696737+6.00%
Lisk
$0.97671541+0.44%
Nervos Network
$0.00420933+9.38%
UMA Protocol
$1.90+1.21%
Aragon
$3.31+1.31%
Secret
$0.62730313-0.33%
Celsius
$0.28909598+2.66%
MetisDAO
$27.54+0.34%
Kyber Network
$0.70262871+1.94%
iExec RLC
$1.60+0.58%
Nano
$0.83480567+3.76%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00261596+1.17%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15590611+0.31%
Syscoin
$0.14936316+2.19%
Numeraire
$16.58-0.42%
COTI
$0.08034362-0.81%
MOBOX
$0.50691798+3.67%
Ren
$0.09544414+0.17%
Dent
$0.00099323+1.96%
Steem
$0.21291947+0.44%
Chromia
$0.15774365+1.65%
Keep Network
$0.15304423+1.40%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.52+1.09%
Civic
$0.10330066+1.23%
Spell Token
$0.00069063+0.82%
Bancor
$0.48135203+1.17%
Voyager Token
$0.25501133-3.07%
WazirX
$0.16265307+1.24%
Bifrost
$0.05736212-0.98%
Request
$0.09343527+1.87%
NKN
$0.11003911+0.18%
SuperRare
$0.11428325+0.06%
Index Chain
$0.08847765+13.70%
CEEK VR
$0.07684799-0.15%
Stormx
$0.00549684-4.05%
Augur
$7.53+1.59%
XYO Network
$0.00465001-1.17%
Sun Token
$0.00575146+0.24%
Moonriver
$7.67+2.46%
Storj
$0.35916119+1.62%
Raydium
$0.23673982+1.91%
Orchid
$0.07967082+0.12%
Serum
$0.12486808-4.51%
GAS
$3.14+0.64%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23648826+1.51%
Polkastarter
$0.42015230+1.37%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26696887-0.39%
Adventure Gold
$0.51023751-0.95%
Verge
$0.00233564+1.98%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20889450+0.39%
Quickswap
$79.49-0.54%
CLV
$0.05981519+1.50%
Star Atlas
$0.00293063-0.52%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.43+1.30%
Enzyme
$20.81+1.64%
Harvest Finance
$32.81+1.01%
district0x
$0.02920000+2.10%
Rarible
$1.65+15.66%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00395723+1.42%
Tokemak
$0.91844819+0.68%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07632248+0.54%
Quantstamp
$0.01596321+0.58%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019319+0.81%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+4.65%
Holo
$0.00192125+2.22%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.58%
Saitama
$0.00150962+1.18%
Reef
$0.00270475+1.84%
LooksRare
$0.13253880+2.12%
WINkLink
$0.00008548+0.51%
Harmony
$0.02064626+1.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01907812+1.04%
Synapse
$0.84867476-1.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99973131-0.03%
Dai
$0.99976542-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Leaders in Decentralized Identity Slam Soulbound Tokens

On a panel discussing how to protect your identity, “our most precious asset,” the consensus was that SBTs were absolutely the wrong path.

By George Kaloudis
AccessTimeIconApr 27, 2023 at 11:09 p.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerYat Siu
Co-Founder and Executive ChairmanAnimoca Brands
Yat Siu - Consensus 2023 speaker
Where is Web3 headed? Take a look to the future with this pioneering investor in the metaverse and NFTs.
Secure Your Seat

George Kaloudis is a research analyst and columnist for CoinDesk.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerYat Siu
Co-Founder and Executive ChairmanAnimoca Brands
Yat Siu - Consensus 2023 speaker
Where is Web3 headed? Take a look to the future with this pioneering investor in the metaverse and NFTs.
Secure Your Seat

AUSTIN, Texas — The preservation of our identities is one of the most important aspects to our digital lives and that conversation is alive and well at Consensus 2023.

That conversation around digital and decentralized identities (DIDs) isn’t new and has been approached by some of our brightest minds for some time now including notable figures like Jack Dorsey and Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum. Buterin has proposed the idea of soulbound tokens (SBTs) which function as non-transferable NFTs that can help represent a person's identity and achievements in Web3.

When asked about SBTs on stage at Consensus during a panel titled “Not Your Keys, Not Your Identity: How to Protect our Most Precious Asset” Thursday afternoon, Block’s Head of Decentralized Identity, Daniel Buchner, made his opinion clear.

“SBTs are largely a fraudulent meme,” Buchner declared. He added that decentralized identities don’t need a blockchain or a token solely for the sake of having a blockchain or a token.

Co-founder and CEO of disco.xyz, Evin McMullen, echoed the sentiment, declaring that it is imperative to “not adopt consent-free primitives that require us to manually hide unwanted assets in our NFT interfaces. If an NFT maps to your key I can’t tell if that NFT is wanted or unwanted or airdropped or a gift” and went on to discuss the idea of rotating keys behind the scenes of DIDs to avoid catastrophic loss of an identity profile.

The final punctuation came from the third panelist, Tyrone Lobban, Head of Blockchain and Onyx Digital Assets at JPMorgan. He agreed with his co-panelists and urged developers to go and experiment and become familiar with verifiable credentials.

The unanimous agreement among panelists that SBTs aren’t the way forward is notable because Buterin is widely viewed as an important figure in crypto.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

George Kaloudis

George Kaloudis is a research analyst and columnist for CoinDesk.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

George Kaloudis

George Kaloudis is a research analyst and columnist for CoinDesk.

Read more about
Decentralized IdentityVitalik ButerinConsensus 2023Web3