Social Media App MeWe to Bring Frequency Blockchain's Self-Sovereign Identity to Its 20M Users

Frequency is a parachain of the Polkadot blockchain, meaning it sets its own rules and follows its own logic but is compatible with the main Polkadot chain as well as other parachains. Parachains pay a comprehensive lease to Polkadot, often with funds gathered from their communities, instead of a fee for each block. This boosts the system's scalability and stability, according to Frequency. As such, the Frequency blockchain can handle a lot of throughput, needed for social media applications.