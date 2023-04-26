Regulation Clarity Will Bring on More Consumer Web3 Users, PepsiCo’s Executive Says

Reddit, Starbucks, Nike, Adidas, PepsiCo and hundreds of brands have tapped into Web3 and non-fungible tokens (NFT) ecosystem in the last year as a way to deepen their relationship with their audiences and customers. But with a flurry of U.S. regulatory enforcement activity, the status quo of regulatory unclarity has been “our biggest challenge to date” to roll out Web 3 strategies, Brady said on stage at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2023 conference in Austin, Texas.