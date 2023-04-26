Art Blocks Co-Founder Erick Calderon Uses Free Market Ideals to Defend NFT Royalties

Calderon delivered a defense of creative royalties – and the incentives that they encourage on the part of artists – that wouldn’t be out of place in an Ayn Rand novel. According to Calderon, NFTs incentivize artists to think more deeply about their artwork and engage continuously in the NFT community. With the prospect of a bigger, prolonged payday, Calderon thinks that artists will create, better, more valuable artwork – with the benefits (and profits) trickling down to speculators.