Judge Rules Bored Ape Yacht Club Ripoff NFTs Violated Yuga Copyright

Ripps and Cahen are the duo behind the RR/BAYC NFT collection, which featured primates in similar poses to Bored Apes, and also used marketing material similar to BAYC. The two created RR/BAYC as a satirical and critical response to Yuga Labs, and have said that the BAYC NFT contains racist dog whistles, 4chan memes, as well as hidden Nazi imagery. While this narrative has resonated in certain circles of the internet, BAYC’s founders deny this entirely.