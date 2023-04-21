Marvel Studios Founder David Maisel Launches Ekos Genesis Art Collection

The first 100 early deposits will also receive an Early Collector Bonus of an additional NFT, from a separate collection of “Ekos Genesis Art Portraits.” The collectors who qualify for one or more bonus NFTs will be able to select their specific pieces of art in an order that prioritizes the earliest deposits (so first to deposit gets first pick and so on). Finally, the top six collectors overall at the end of the auction period will be rewarded with one of six unique NFTs featuring art generated from the same Fathom cover art from the 2021 sale.