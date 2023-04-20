NFT Marketplaces Sales, Users Drop to Lows Not Seen Since 2021, Dune Data Shows

According to a Dune dashboard compiled by NFT researcher SeaLaunch, the number of unique users across top NFT marketplaces including Blur, OpenSea and LooksRare has been steadily declining over the past seven days and dropped to 7,805 on April 19. The number of unique users across NFT marketplaces hasn't been that low since July 31, 2021, when the number of unique users on OpenSea and other marketplaces was recorded at 7,455.