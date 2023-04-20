NFT Marketplaces Sales, Users Drop to Lows Not Seen Since 2021, Dune Data Shows
According to multiple dashboards compiled by researchers on analytics platform Dune, OpenSea and Blur are experiencing notable losses in both daily users and sales.
The number of daily users and sales has dipped across non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces over the last week, according to data pulled from analytics platform Dune, reaching new lows not seen since July 2021.
According to a Dune dashboard compiled by NFT researcher SeaLaunch, the number of unique users across top NFT marketplaces including Blur, OpenSea and LooksRare has been steadily declining over the past seven days and dropped to 7,805 on April 19. The number of unique users across NFT marketplaces hasn't been that low since July 31, 2021, when the number of unique users on OpenSea and other marketplaces was recorded at 7,455.
Sales across NFT marketplaces have also dipped over the last seven days, with 16,149 sales recorded on April 19, according to the same data from Dune. The last time the number of sales was that low was on Nov. 9, 2021, when there were 12,910 sales.
It appears that both top marketplaces OpenSea and Blur are seeing notable declines in unique users and sales. According to another dashboard compiled by SeaLaunch, Blur, the pro-focused NFT marketplace, has experienced a shrinking number of sales on its platform this week, counting 5,688 sales on Thursday – its lowest daily sales count in 90 days. The number of Blur daily unique users has also fallen, with 1,777 unique users reported on April 19, the lowest in 90 days.
As for OpenSea, a Dune dashboard compiled by researcher Hildobby shows the number of daily traders has fallen sharply over the last week, hitting 10,640 on April 18. According to the data, OpenSea's daily trader count hasn't dipped below 10,000 since July 2021.
"Unique daily users are effectively at a low amount historically on both marketplaces," SeaLaunch told CoinDesk.
It's unclear why daily users and sales have taken a nosedive across NFT marketplaces. SeaLaunch told CoinDesk that because there has been an observable decrease in activity across marketplaces and users – from pro traders to more casual users – it is most likely that a "macro scenario" has impacted trading patterns. SeaLaunch cites "high gas prices" and "tax season liquidity issues" as possible causes.
Hildobby shared similar sentiments with CoinDesk. "I think it's a combination of factors, but the biggest factors [in my opinion] are that not much interesting has been happening in NFTs lately and rapidly rising gas prices aren't helping."
Representatives from OpenSea and Blur did not immediately respond to CoinDesk for comment.
Not all metrics appear pessimistic. Trading volume in ether (ETH) across NFT marketplaces has remained relatively stable over the last 30 days, according to data from Dune. SeaLaunch also points out that compared to the number of daily active users across OpenSea and Blur, Uniswap has managed to gain daily active users over the past two weeks.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.