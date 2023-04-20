Ethereum Name Service to Work With MoonPay to Build Fiat On-Ramp

ENS is a domain name protocol that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides users with an easily readable name such as “xyz.eth” instead of the long or complex alphanumeric address that is tied to a crypto wallet, making it easier for users to send and receive crypto to those shortened addresses. The service is similar to the Web2 version of the Domain Name System (DNS), which creates internet name addresses such as “google.com” for websites to substitute for their numeric internet protocol (IP) addresses.