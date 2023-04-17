NFT.NYC Was Calm, but Side Events Stirred Drama

From artist Beeple’s event with NFT collective Proof in Brooklyn celebrating the new Moonbird Diamond collection, to Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova’ and NFT platform Palm DAO’s “Call for Feminist Art” celebration in Soho, to Steve Aoki’s performance at the Animoca Brands and Sandbox party in Midtown, NFT.NYC wasn’t shy of parties and people sharing their enthusiasm and plans for Web3. The big drama and fun simply mainly occured away from the Javits center, as we’ve seen in year’s past.