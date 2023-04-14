Reddit to the Moon, Razer Stays Sharp

How: Holders of NFTs from the first two phases of the Into The Metaverse NFT collection can now burn their NFTs on the adidas website to receive a new ERC-1155 token from the Ethereum-based ALTS by Adidas collection, paying only for gas fees. At the end of the experience, holders will get a unique profile picture (PFP) featuring their unique trait combination. There are also a number of utilities for holders, including a stake in the ALTS by Adidas ecosystem and some commercial intellectual property (IP) rights to their character.