Solana-Based NFT Collection Okay Bears Partners With (RED) to Fund Global Health Efforts

“If we want to end the threat of AIDS, we must think outside the box, meet consumers where they are, and create new and exciting collaborations that generate more money and more heat to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable the pandemics to thrive,” said Sheps. “(RED) is thrilled to continue our foray into the digital art space by collaborating with Okay Bears to drive life-saving testing, treatment and care to those who need it most.”