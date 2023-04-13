Mastercard Drops Free NFTs, Launches Web3 Music Accelerator
The Mastercard Music Pass NFT allows musicians to access its Mastercard Artist Accelerator Program, giving artists tools and resources to bolster their Web3 music careers.
The Mastercard Music Pass NFT, which is free to mint and developed in coordination with Polygon, is a digital collectible that allows artists to access the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program. The accelerator provides artists with AI technology and educational tools including access to advice from Web3 mentors like artist Latashá and Ledger CXO Ian Rodgers.
Web3 musicians, fans and enthusiasts will be able to collect these NFTs through the end of April.
Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President of Healthcare Business at Mastercard, said in a press release that providing Web3 education is a key motivator for the company’s new NFTs and accelerator program.
“As a company, we hope to help people and partners around the world better understand and trust how blockchain and digital assets are used – and how our technology can support the ecosystem,” said Rajamannar. “We also believe that Web3 can be a powerful tool in connecting people and building communities around shared universal passions.”
Although Mastercard has previously made moves in supporting musicians by sponsoring the Grammy Awards, Latin Grammy Awards and Brit Awards, this is the company's first move that combines music and NFTs. It’s not Mastercard’s first foray into NFTs overall: in June 2022, they began allowing cardholders to purchase NFTs with fiat through a partnership with payments infrastructure company Moonpay.
Mastercard’s entry into Web3 hasn’t been entirely smooth. In February, Mastercard’s NFT lead Satvik Sethi left the company to “fully immerse” himself in Web3, minting his resignation letter as part of his departure.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.