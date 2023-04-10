NFT Collective Proof Launches New Moonbirds Collection With Beeple, Other Artists

Bitcoin
$29,837.10+5.14%
Ethereum
$1,915.36+3.06%
XRP
$0.51400290+1.98%
Binance Coin
$318.49+1.89%
Cardano
$0.39820000+2.73%
Arbitrum
$1.24+4.24%
Dogecoin
$0.08458058+1.97%
Aptos
$11.36+3.48%
Stellar
$0.10596400+1.58%
Polygon
$1.12+1.90%
Solana
$20.95+3.31%
Chainlink
$7.36+2.49%
Polkadot
$6.30+1.84%
Binance USD
$0.99912334-0.08%
Crypto.com
$0.06881148+1.07%
Litecoin
$93.61+3.46%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001109+1.41%
Tron
$0.06708666+1.07%
Uniswap
$6.04+2.27%
Avalanche
$17.93+2.07%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,045.44+6.02%
Cosmos
$11.18+1.62%
Quant
$124.99+3.20%
Ethereum Classic
$20.94+2.08%
Monero
$159.39-0.27%
Internet Computer
$5.16+3.30%
Filecoin
$6.13+7.04%
dYdX
$2.54+3.72%
Bitcoin Cash
$127.98+2.23%
Lido DAO
$2.43+4.92%
Stepn
$0.37872852+2.51%
Hedera
$0.06591499+2.15%
Curve DAO Token
$1.02+1.69%
VeChain
$0.02488350+2.06%
NEAR Protocol
$2.05+2.54%
BLUR
$0.58119890+5.11%
Algorand
$0.22094526+2.79%
ApeCoin
$4.31+3.14%
The Graph
$0.15346129+7.49%
EOS
$1.24+3.03%
Decentraland
$0.60992668+2.35%
Fantom
$0.47281907+4.49%
Stacks
$0.93310957+7.83%
Aave
$78.22+3.04%
NEO
$12.44+1.36%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.23-1.07%
The Sandbox
$0.65011868+2.00%
Theta
$1.08+2.88%
Tezos
$1.12+1.98%
Flow
$1.00+1.62%
Elrond
$40.92+2.54%
Axie Infinity
$8.62+2.54%
Immutable X
$1.08+3.96%
Synthetix
$2.69+2.93%
Luna Classic
$0.00012458+0.19%
Paxos Dollar
$0.97449937-0.23%
Optimism
$2.34+4.32%
Chiliz
$0.13438462+3.54%
Maker
$725.84+3.20%
Bitcoin SV
$36.30+1.94%
PancakeSwap
$3.70+0.98%
Mina
$0.75180187+3.06%
Dash
$57.42+3.42%
IOTA
$0.22580079+1.47%
eCash
$0.00003182+0.98%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+0.59%
Mask Network
$5.62+0.79%
Zcash
$39.62+0.40%
Convex Finance
$5.43+2.35%
PAX Gold
$2,006.82-0.71%
Injective Protocol
$6.25+10.46%
THORChain
$1.64+3.28%
Zilliqa
$0.02963845+1.89%
Loopring
$0.35831725+2.26%
Compound
$43.57+2.09%
Enjin
$0.43325673-0.69%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28146300+2.08%
Kava.io
$0.88901663+2.94%
FTX Token
$1.27+1.12%
Nexo
$0.67846594+1.25%
Fetch.ai
$0.35807260+4.60%
NEM
$0.04129804+2.46%
Woo Network
$0.22059412+6.16%
SXP
$0.63674328+2.89%
FLOKI
$0.00003465-0.24%
Celo
$0.68789383+0.08%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.17+2.56%
Qtum
$3.21+2.36%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033-0.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.32-0.34%
Decred
$21.22+0.43%
Yearn Finance
$8,743.78+1.74%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.36+5.24%
Gala
$0.04156100+4.00%
Ravencoin
$0.02629802+2.80%
Oasis Network
$0.06184840+3.07%
Audius
$0.30876174+1.84%
ICON
$0.31866099+2.01%
JasmyCoin
$0.00632566+13.38%
Kusama
$33.10+2.01%
Ankr
$0.03640278+3.58%
0x
$0.28443473+0.81%
Sushiswap
$1.14+3.27%
IoTeX
$0.02858743+2.90%
Bifrost
$0.06247139+1.80%
Band Protocol
$1.97+5.91%
UMA Protocol
$2.11+1.30%
Siacoin
$0.00429785+0.25%
Moonbeam
$0.37693557+1.34%
Waves
$2.17+1.73%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04345431+6.84%
OMG Network
$1.52+4.99%
Amp
$0.00378017+0.11%
Helium
$1.43-2.36%
Joe
$0.59745459+0.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20399832-0.27%
TerraUSD
$0.019500000.00%
Livepeer
$7.22+2.17%
Skale
$0.04285400+1.35%
Wax
$0.07514282+3.97%
MetisDAO
$30.13+7.95%
Lisk
$1.12+0.65%
DigiByte
$0.00988191+2.53%
SafePal
$0.49394709+2.38%
NuCypher
$0.11987901+0.03%
Cartesi
$0.15330756+3.43%
Polymath Network
$0.15307485-0.05%
Nervos Network
$0.00442899+4.47%
Celsius
$0.34466616+0.10%
Secret
$0.68997126+3.17%
iExec RLC
$1.73+1.53%
Aragon
$3.10-0.64%
Nano
$0.91808130+1.71%
Star Atlas
$0.00330543+1.85%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00293253-2.43%
Numeraire
$19.20-0.78%
Syscoin
$0.17174337-0.86%
Civic
$0.11066726+1.45%
Dent
$0.00110166+3.17%
Spell Token
$0.00079194+1.41%
Ren
$0.10763666+5.13%
Bancor
$0.53656933-12.96%
Voyager Token
$0.34286579+2.88%
GAS
$3.43+0.93%
Keep Network
$0.17616621+0.38%
Chromia
$0.16927909+2.76%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.81+2.40%
Steem
$0.22442366+2.78%
NKN
$0.13527861-31.05%
Augur
$7.99+0.14%
CEEK VR
$0.08717900+1.96%
COTI
$0.07848104+1.99%
WazirX
$0.18379943+0.60%
MOBOX
$0.49289494+2.36%
Request
$0.10158505+0.13%
XYO Network
$0.00549377+0.55%
Storj
$0.40308713+1.44%
Stormx
$0.00604189+2.43%
Sun Token
$0.00630990+1.46%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.56+0.83%
Orchid
$0.09141504+1.39%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27151396+2.24%
Moonriver
$8.75+2.04%
Serum
$0.17774995+2.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29505872-1.49%
Polkastarter
$0.45384467+1.47%
Verge
$0.00264900-0.77%
Index Chain
$0.05618897+0.17%
Quickswap
$83.16+0.65%
Raydium
$0.24063477+0.27%
Enzyme
$23.07+1.06%
CLV
$0.06380368+0.56%
Harvest Finance
$36.89+1.44%
district0x
$0.03192181+9.48%
Kyber Network
$0.78401062+1.44%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00383753+4.10%
SuperRare
$0.12668809-0.79%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08779389-2.55%
Quantstamp
$0.01664419+0.26%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23055666-5.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022651+0.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.77%
Holo
$0.00200246+2.68%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000001.91%
Saitama
$0.00169865+1.66%
Reef
$0.00288341+1.66%
LooksRare
$0.14440613+2.08%
WINkLink
$0.00009018+1.73%
Harmony
$0.02188168+5.01%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02074052-4.30%
Tether
$0.99982495-0.06%
USD Coin
$0.99904877-0.09%
Dai
$0.99893719-0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

NFT Collective Proof Launches New Moonbirds Collection With Beeple, Other Artists

The "Moonbirds: Diamond Exhibition" collection is available exclusively to holders that reached "Diamond Nest" status by staking their NFTs.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconApr 10, 2023 at 9:11 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 10, 2023 at 9:16 p.m. UTC
Beeple SXSW

Beeple at SXSW Conference in 2022. (Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDaniel Alegre
CEOYuga Labs
Daniel Alegre - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear from Yuga Labs new CEO in his first public appearance since assuming the position.
Secure Your Seat

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDaniel Alegre
CEOYuga Labs
Daniel Alegre - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear from Yuga Labs new CEO in his first public appearance since assuming the position.
Secure Your Seat

Non-fungible token (NFT) collective Proof is launching a new, 10,000-piece digital art collection with a roster of 22 artists including Beeple, Summer Wagner and Terrell Jones.

Titled "Moonbirds: Diamond Exhibition," the collection is available exclusively to Moonbirds holders that reached "Diamond Nest" status by staking their NFTs. The collection is slated to be released on April 27 and will also coincide with two live events, including Beeple's LIVE Everyday party at NFT NYC this week along with a physical gallery showing of the collection's artwork later this month.

In January, Proof signed with United Talent Agency to continue to grow its brand beyond its Web3-native community. Later that month, the brand released its Grails III collection featuring artwork from notable digital creators, including generative artist Matt Kane; All Seeing Seneca, the digital artist who helped create art for NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club; and founder of NFT collection Cyber Brokers Josie Bellini.

Still, Proof has not been immune to the wider effects of the crypto bear market. In February, it announced the cancellation of its annual Proof of Conference event, citing issues with sales data, sponsors and community feedback.

The company also became entangled in the collapse of crypto-friendly Silicon Valley Bank last month, sharing that it has some funds invested in the bank, though it assured holders that it would be "financially and operationally" OK.

See Also: NFT Artist Beeple Opens Digital Art Gallery in Charleston, SC

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Read more about
NFTsWeb3MoonbirdsbeepleArt