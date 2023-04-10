NFT Collective Proof Launches New Moonbirds Collection With Beeple, Other Artists
The "Moonbirds: Diamond Exhibition" collection is available exclusively to holders that reached "Diamond Nest" status by staking their NFTs.
Titled "Moonbirds: Diamond Exhibition," the collection is available exclusively to Moonbirds holders that reached "Diamond Nest" status by staking their NFTs. The collection is slated to be released on April 27 and will also coincide with two live events, including Beeple's LIVE Everyday party at NFT NYC this week along with a physical gallery showing of the collection's artwork later this month.
In January, Proof signed with United Talent Agency to continue to grow its brand beyond its Web3-native community. Later that month, the brand released its Grails III collection featuring artwork from notable digital creators, including generative artist Matt Kane; All Seeing Seneca, the digital artist who helped create art for NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club; and founder of NFT collection Cyber Brokers Josie Bellini.
Still, Proof has not been immune to the wider effects of the crypto bear market. In February, it announced the cancellation of its annual Proof of Conference event, citing issues with sales data, sponsors and community feedback.
The company also became entangled in the collapse of crypto-friendly Silicon Valley Bank last month, sharing that it has some funds invested in the bank, though it assured holders that it would be "financially and operationally" OK.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.