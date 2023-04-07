OpenSea Goes Pro, Ralph Lauren Takes Crypto

Crypto, but make it fashion: American fashion brand Ralph Lauren has opened a new store in Miami that accepts cryptocurrency as payment, becoming its first store to do so. The store is working with service provider BitPay to allow customers to purchase merchandise using bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and Polygon's token, MATIC. While Ralph Lauren has been testing the waters of Web3 for months, integrating crypto payments is a big step forward for the retailer and a potential on-ramp for average customers looking to ease into blockchain payments.