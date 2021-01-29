Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has listed a WallStreetBets (WSB) index quarterly futures contract in a bid to capitalize on the retail trading fervor that exploded in recent days.

Announced Thursday via blog post, the basket of markets that make up the contract include stocks being targeted by the Reddit trading group – Nokia (NOK), BlackBerry (BB), AMC Entertainment (AMC), GameStop (GME), iShares Silver Trust (SLV) – as well as the dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency and FTX’s native token FTT.

The stocks and DOGE comprise 99% of the index, while FTT accounts for just 1%.

The listing comes at a time when demand for WSB-related stocks has skyrocketed in the last week, fueled by a social media trading frenzy that has targeted short-sellers and rocked the equities markets.

Apparently also caught up in the everyday trading trend is dogecoin, which soared Thursday to new record highs.