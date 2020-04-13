In surprising twist to its normal day-to-day duties advancing the litecoin (LTC) cryptocurrency, the Litecoin Foundation has acted as executive producer for a new horror flick.

Called "We Summon the Darkness," the movie was also produced by Litecoin community member @CommonEnemyInc, the foundation tweeted Monday.

According to its description on Apple iTunes, the movie sets three friends off on a road trip to a heavy metal gig that ultimately sees them involved in scary shenanigans involving satanic killers. We don't want to give too much away, but here's a fuller plot description from Paste.

Johnny Knoxville (who co-created "Jackass" and has acted in films such as "Men in Black II" and "The Dukes of Hazard," among others) stars as the "fire-and-brimstone" preacher father to one of the characters.

The movie was released April 10 and stars Alexandra Daddario, Amy Forsyth, Maddie Hasson, Keean Johnson, Logan Miller and Austin Swift, alongside Knoxville. Marc Meyers ("My Friend Dahmer," "How He Fell in Love") directed the film.

If it seems a little odd that a cryptocurrency-focused organization is linked to a horror movie, the Litecoin Foundation has previously come up with deals to showcase the LTC logo in the UFC Octagon and at Miami Dolphins games – all as part of its efforts to promote the network in payments,