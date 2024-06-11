Protocol Village: Wormhole Opens W Staking

June 10: Wormhole, the blockchain interoperability protocol, will allow holders of its W token to stake with the Tally Governance Portal, "allowing the opportunity to participate in governance and influence the future direction of the Wormhole DAO and platform," according to the team." The update marks "a significant step toward decentralizing Wormhole through MultiGov, an industry-first multichain governance system for DAOs on Solana, Ethereum mainnet, and EVM L2s," Wormhole said in a statement. "The Wormhole DAO will be the first to adopt MultiGov, enabling W holders to create, vote on, and execute governance proposals on any supported chain."