Did a Single Trump NFT Purchase Change Washington's Mind on Crypto?

Staking is one of the most popular DeFi strategies today. It involves parking digital assets with a blockchain to help "secure" it in exchange for a steady stream of interest. Frequently, users will stake assets and then re-invest them into other yield-generating DeFi platforms at the same time. Users can, for instance, stake assets into a platform like Lido, "restake" them into EigenLayer via a platform like EtherFi, and then borrow against their stake as a way to maximize their overall returns.