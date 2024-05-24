Who Needs an Off-Ramp? Ether.fi Plans Visa Card for Crypto Degens

With Cash, "you on-ramp once onto Ether.fi and then you never have to off-ramp again because you can save, invest, and spend all your money," said Silagadze. "You can get paid in crypto, and you can just live your life normally without plugging into the TradFi ecosystem." Ether.fi aims to offer a crypto-centric rewards program akin to those offered by Chase and other legacy card providers. It also aims to differentiate itself from traditional credit cards through its fee structure, which will follow the DeFi market rather than the standard 15-30% APR charged by regular credit cards.