Protocol Village: HAQQ-evmOS Integration Enables Cross-Chain With Cosmos, Ethereum
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For May 23. NOTE: Protocol Village will be on hiatus May 24-June 2 as we cover CoinDesk's Consensus conference in Austin, Texas. We will resume publishing June 3. Hope to see you there!
May 23: HAQQ Network, describing itself as an "ethics-first Web3 DeFi ecosystem with one of the highest daily active user counts on Cosmos," announced a "key partnership with evmOS, an EVM-compatible tech stack. Integration of evmOS functionality into HAQQ Network enables cross-chain compatibility with the Cosmos and Ethereum networks, providing HAQQ users and developers access to a broader range of DeFi functionalities."
