Plume, Layer-2 Blockchain for Real-World Assets, Pulls $10M in Seed Funding from Haun, Galaxy

"When we started talking to protocols, everyone said the same thing: 'It takes us anywhere between six months, a year, a year and a half, two years to actually get this asset on-chain before we can even write a single line of code for our protocol,'" Plume co-founder Chris Yin said in an interview with CoinDesk. "That's just a ridiculous way to do things – it's just duplicative work across every single protocol. We say, let's standardize that."