Protocol Village: Polyhedra Says Open-Source ZK Proof System 'Expander' 2x Faster Than Alternatives
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of May 2-8.
May 2: Polyhedra Network launched an open-source ZK proof system, Expander, "that can generate proofs nearly 2x faster than alternatives while enhancing security and efficiency of ZK proof process," according to the team: "Expander represents a new era in scaling ZK-proof tech and combines classical interactive proofs, establishes truth of a process and that it can be executed, with advanced polynomial commitment schemes that ensure proof is accurate and can't be changed once created. It follows Polyhedra’s recent partnership with Google Cloud where they are collaborating on Polyhedra’s ZK tech to all Google Cloud services via Proof Cloud."
Layer-2 BOB (Build on Bitcoin) Launches Mainnet
May 2: BOB (Build on Bitcoin), a hybrid layer-2 solution merging Bitcoin and Ethereum capabilities, has launched its mainnet, according to the team: "Supported by leading crypto investors such as UTXO and CMS Holdings, BOB is advancing Bitcoin's relevance in the DeFi space by making Bitcoin assets like Ordinals, Runes and BRC20s accessible to ETH and other Web3 users. With the UX for Bitcoin DeFi still very limited, BOB aims to be the best place to start experimenting with Bitcoin L2. Notable projects deploying on BOB include Sovryn, Velodrome and Layerbank."
Nibiru Chain Appoints Two to Lead Asia Build-Out
May 2: Nibiru Chain, a secure smart contract platform that simultaneously addresses decentralization, security and scalability, announced its expansion into the Asia region, appointing Yura Nam, an ex-head of StarkNet Asia, to lead Asia growth, and Nicholas Lo, a former APAC Growth Manager at Bored Ape Yacht Club developer Yuga Labs, to oversee Asia business development.
Resonance, Blockchain Smart-Contract Auditor, Raises $1.5M from Arca, Fabric, Blockchain Founders Fund
May 2: Resonance, a provider of blockchain and smart-contract audits, announced a pre-seed fundraising of $1.5 million from Arca, Fabric and Blockchain Founders Fund, according to the team: "The company’s initial raise will fuel a rapid expansion that has proceeded at an exponential rate since launching in March 2023." Resonance launched V1 in March after "a highly successful beta phase that resulted in engagements with major Web2 and Web3 projects," according to the project.
Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here. Also please check out our weekly The Protocol podcast.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.