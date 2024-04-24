Bitcoin
Technology

Protocol Village: SEDA, Data and Computation Network, Launches Mainnet Genesis

The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of April 25-May 1.

By Bradley Keoun
AccessTimeIconApr 24, 2024 at 10:19 p.m. UTC
April 24: SEDA, a data transmission and computation network that enables a permissionless environment for developers to deploy data feeds, announced the launch of its mainnet genesis event. According to the team: "By mitigating native deployments via a modular and chain-agnostic design, SEDA is building to offer complete developer flexibility with chain-agnostic integrations alongside completely programmable data feeds, enabling a 'permissionless optionality' that promotes Web3's ethos for builders. Mainnet will see the deployment of SEDA’s solvers, an overlay network offering one-click node spinups for community and bespoke mechanics for network OEV capture and value redeployment back into the hands of network participants."

SEDA architecture overview (SEDA)
SEDA architecture overview (SEDA)

Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here. Also please check out our weekly The Protocol podcast.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.


