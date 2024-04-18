Protocol Village: Safe, for 'Smart Accounts,' Completes Acquisition of Crypto Business Wallet Multis

April 18: Safe , a provider of blockchain smart accounts , has "welcomed the senior leadership team of Multis to the Safe Ecosystem Foundation and completed the strategic acquisition of the Multis source code," according to the team: "Thibaut Sahaghian, former CEO of Multis, will take on the role of network abstraction lead within the Safe ecosystem. Together, the Safe and former Multis team will collaborate to solve the complexities of cross-chain interaction through network abstraction, with the goal of enabling users to manage assets across diverse blockchain networks effortlessly." Multis offers a crypto business wallet, according to its website.