Avail Confirms Token Airdrop Plans, a Week After Leaked Screenshots

According to a blog post from the Avail team, 354,605 wallet addresses are eligible to claim the 600 million tokens in their “unification drop.” Recipients are widespread, but the team said that they must be either blockchain ecosystem developers, testnet contributors, users of rollups (Polygon, zkSync, Starknet, Optimism, and Arbitrum), Polygon PoS stakers or Avail community members that have made significant ecosystem contributions.