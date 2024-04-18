Avail Confirms Token Airdrop Plans, a Week After Leaked Screenshots
Avail shared in a blog post that 354,605 wallet addresses are eligible to claim the 600 million tokens in their “unification drop.”
Avail, a closely watched blockchain data-availability (DA) project, confirmed details of an upcoming drop, after screenshots of the eligibility criteria leaked out last week on the social-media platform X.
According to a blog post from the Avail team, 354,605 wallet addresses are eligible to claim the 600 million tokens in their “unification drop.” Recipients are widespread, but the team said that they must be either blockchain ecosystem developers, testnet contributors, users of rollups (Polygon, zkSync, Starknet, Optimism, and Arbitrum), Polygon PoS stakers or Avail community members that have made significant ecosystem contributions.
Recipients are able to start verifying token claims now up until May 4, and the tokens will be distributed when Avail DA launches.
Last week, CoinDesk reported that the details of the token airdrop were leaked, and many of the details were confirmed in Avail’s blogpost on Thursday.
Avail came into the limelight last year for developing its DA solution, which helps blockchains with data processing off-chain. DA solutions have gained a lot of buzz over the past few months, with the debut of projects like Celestia, which went live in October, and Eigenlayer’s EigenDA, which went live last week.
In February, Avail shared details about two other core products that the team is building out: Avail Nexus, which is an infrastructure layer that connects different rollups to each other through the Avail ecosystem, and Avail Fusion, which will take crypto assets like ether (ETH) or bitcoin (BTC) and contribute them to Avail’s security.
“The unification drop is a unifying force bringing different communities together, rewarding developers, governance contributors, technical educators, rollup users, stakers and other valuable contributors from across multiple blockchain communities,” Avail wrote in a blogpost.
