The Protocol: Bitcoin Halving Spectacular, With Runes, 'Epic Sat,' Stacks Nakamoto

It's hard not to draw parallels between the general mood across parts of the planet last week, when people were jockeying to glimpse the solar eclipse, and the excitement building this week in the Bitcoin community, as the blockchain's quadrennial halving approaches. Based on the latest estimates, the halving would arrive sometime in the next few days, possibly on the very meme-y date of April 20 . That's according to the Bitcoin halving countdown clock , on the website of the hashrate marketplace NiceHash.