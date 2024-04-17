P2 Ventures Commits $50M Via Hadron FC to Startup Founders in Polygon Ecosystem

P2 was spun out out of Polygon Labs last year and now is allocating funds and mentorship to support project founders, including those focused on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem. A Hadron FC contributor said the community offered the right "capital and vibes."

By Bradley Keoun Apr 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. UTC