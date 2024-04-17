P2 Ventures Commits $50M Via Hadron FC to Startup Founders in Polygon Ecosystem
P2 was spun out out of Polygon Labs last year and now is allocating funds and mentorship to support project founders, including those focused on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem. A Hadron FC contributor said the community offered the right "capital and vibes."
P2 Ventures, a blockchain-focused venture capital firm spun out late last year from developer Polygon Labs, has committed $50 million to support startup founders in a move that could kindle new projects in the Polygon ecosystem.
The investment by P2 Ventures will go to founders through Hadron FC, a founder program with campuses in Dubai and New York, according to a press release. The program comes with mentorship, legal and regulatory assistance, networking opportunities and "comprehensive support to navigate the complexities of startup development and raise capital," the release said. Among the initial 36 projects onboarding, several "engaged in a week of in-person co-building at the facility in Dubai."
The announcement "signals our confidence in Hadron Club's unmatched ability to fuel the ambitions of visionary founders within the Polygon ecosystem," said Shreyansh Singh, head of investments at P2 Ventures.
Hadron FC core contributor Ajit Tripathi said that the community had the "right combination of support, capital and vibes."
P2 Ventures was initially part of Polygon Labs – the primary developer of the various Polygon layer-2 networks atop Ethereum – but was spun out as a separate unit with its 10-person team late last year, and rebranded to P2 Ventures.
