Taiko, an 'Ethereum-Equivalent ZK Rollup,' Raises $15M

Taiko says it provides an "Ethereum-equivalent ZK rollup" – described by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a 2022 post as the holy grail of technological achievement for these scaling networks. A "rollup" is a term for a layer-2 chain, which acts like an auxiliary network to provide faster and cheaper transactions that can then be settled to a main or "base" blockchain like Ethereum. The "ZK" refers to "zero-knowledge" cryptography, a hot trend in blockchain design.