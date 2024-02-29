Digital Asset Manager Onramp Invest Integrates CoinDesk 20 Index for RIAs
Onramp is the first U.S.-based firm to allow for investible access via the CoinDesk 20 Index.
- Digital asset manager Onramp Invest is using the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index to benchmark the performance of its portfolios.
- The CD20 is a measure of market performance for crypto, similar to the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial average for traditional finance.
Onramp Invest, a digital asset manager, announced that it has integrated the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index onto its platform to give Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) a benchmark as to how their digital asset portfolios are doing.
The CD20, launched in January by CoinDesk Indicies, serves as a benchmark for the digital assets market, similar to the role of the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average in the stock market, supporting tradeable products.
Using the CD20 index, RIAs are able to determine how their portfolio is doing when compared to the world’s largest digital assets that comprise the CD20 basket, like bitcoin, ether, and Solana.
“Many investors seek more than just access to a bitcoin ETF; they desire broad exposure to the emerging digital asset market but lack the knowledge of how or where to invest,” Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest, said in a statement.
Onramp Invest was purchased by asset tokenization firm Securitize in August 2023.
Securitize enables RIAs to provide clients with access to tokenized investments in alternative asset classes, including private equity, private credit, secondaries, and real estate, in addition to bitcoin.
Bullish, the institutional-focused crypto exchange that owns CoinDesk, offers perpetual futures that are tied to the CD20.
